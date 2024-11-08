ADVERTISEMENT

Sandhya S. Visweswariah of IISc is president-elect of IUBMB

Updated - November 08, 2024 08:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Sandhya S. Visweswariah, professor and ex-chair at the Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc), Department of Bioengineering, is the president-elect of the International Union of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (IUBMB).

“Congratulations to Professor Sandhya Visweswariah,@iiscbangalore for her election to president elect of IUBMB at the 26th Ordinary General Assembly. Welcome to the leadership team!,” the IUMB said in a post on X.

Prof. Sandhya’s research interests are in the areas of signal transduction in biological systems, biochemistry, and gut physiology, noted her profile on the Department of Bioengineering website.

She obtained her bachelor’s from Osmania University and master’s from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur. She got her PhD from IISc in 1987. She was also a scientist at the Astra Zeneca Research Centre from  1987 to 1993.

“The IUBMB is devoted to promoting research and education in biochemistry and molecular biology throughout the world and gives particular attention to promoting opportunities for trainees and providing opportunities in areas where biomolecular sciences are less well developed,” it states.

IUMB was founded in 1955 and unites biochemists and molecular biologists in 77 countries and regions that belong to the Union as an Adhering Body or Associate Adhering Body represented by a biochemical society, a national research council or an academy of sciences.

