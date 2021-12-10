Sandesh Nagaraj said he will resign from JD(S), but continue in politics

Outgoing MLC Sandesh Nagaraj said he will continue in active politics, but will resign from the JD (S) after his term ends on January 5.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote in the elections on Friday, he indirectly blamed former Minister S.R. Mahesh for blocking his return as the JD(S) candidate in the elections to the Legislative Council from Mysuru-Chamarajanagar constituency even though the party had given him the B form.

Mr Nagaraj said he will display before the media the B form that would have facilitated him to contest the elections as JD (S) candidate and would also disclose who delivered the same to him when he convenes a media conference after his term ends.

Without naming Mr. Mahesh, he said the former Minister was responsible for not only his resignation from the party, but also for the turn of events linked to former Minister G.T. Deve Gowda as well as former MLA Chikkamadu.

He said he will remain in active politics even after he resigns from the JD(S). “My politics was hitherto mild. It will be rough in the coming days”, he said.

It may be mentioned here that Mr. Nagaraj, who was not fielded by either JD(S) or BJP in the elections, chose to remain out of the electoral race. He was elected MLC as JD(S) candidate during the previous elections.

Received call: GTD

Meanwhile, Mr. G.T. Deve Gowda, the JD(S) MLA representing Chamundeshwari assembly constituency, who has maintained a distance from the party leadership, on Friday said he had received a call from Mr Sandesh Nagaraj seeking his support in the elections.

Mr. Gowda claimed that Mr. Nagaraj told him that he had been issued the B form of JD (S). Mr. Gowda said he reassured Mr. Nagaraj that he was senior and will win the elections against the other candidates.

Replying to a statement by former Chief Minister H.D, Kumaraswamy that the doors of JD(S) were closed for Mr. Gowda, the latter said he himself had closed the party’s doors. He recalled that he had been invited by the senior leaders of the party including party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda for a meeting to anoint him as the party’s Mysuru district president. Several senior leaders of the party including Mr. Kumaraswamy and former Minister H.D. Revanna, besides the party’s MLAs from the district were also present.

However, he claimed that Mr. Mahesh was opposed to the idea. “I walked out of the meeting by closing the door behind me. After that I have not gone back to check if the door is open or closed”, he said.

When asked by reporters about the outcome of the elections, Mr. Gowda refused to divulge his choice as it would amount to violating the Constitution. But, he said the results will infuse hope among the parties which will win in the elections.