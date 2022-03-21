Sandalwood policy to be tweaked

Forest Minister Umesh V. Katti on Monday said that the Government is planning to bring a new policy on sandalwood cultivation and marketing in the State that will free farmers from controls.

“The sandalwood policy is being changed. Farmers can sell their produce where ever and whomever they want to. The policy will be announced in two to three months,” he informed the Legislative Council in reply to a question from Congress member S. Ravi. He said that currently sandalwood is being grown in about 4,699 hectares across the State.

Raising the issue, Mr. Ravi said that about 25,000 farmers who are cultivating sandalwood amid threat of theft, were being paid paltry amount as compensation when their land is being acquired. “The value of a 10-year-old sandalwood tree is being fixed at ₹1,777 where as chickoo or a coconut tree is valued at ₹30,000 and a rose plant is valued at ₹3,500. It is difficult to grow sandalwood and maintain it,” he said, adding that sandalwood cultivation should be brought under Horticulture Department instead of Forest Department. He also said that farmers were receiving a paltry amount for their produce.

The Forest Minister said that currently the average of five years market price is being taken to determine the price, and the new policy is being worked out.