Sandalwood Museum to be shifted to Mysuru zoo

Published - June 15, 2024 09:18 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

It’s official. The Sandalwood Museum presently located at Sandalwood Depot of the Mysuru forest division at Aranya Bhavan here will be shifted to Mysuru Zoo.

This was announced by Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre after a meeting at the Chamundi Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at Koorgalli on Saturday.

“If the museum is shifted to Mysuru zoo, tourists will get to know more about sandalwood, making it another attraction for the visitors.”

The Minister later went around the rescue centre and saw the swimming pool built for elephants. He also saw the enclosures for the rescued tigers and leopards.

The museum was inaugurated in 2021 to spread awareness about the history and cultivation of sandalwood.

