GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sandalwood Museum to be shifted to Mysuru zoo

Published - June 15, 2024 09:18 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

It’s official. The Sandalwood Museum presently located at Sandalwood Depot of the Mysuru forest division at Aranya Bhavan here will be shifted to Mysuru Zoo.

This was announced by Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre after a meeting at the Chamundi Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at Koorgalli on Saturday.

“If the museum is shifted to Mysuru zoo, tourists will get to know more about sandalwood, making it another attraction for the visitors.”

The Minister later went around the rescue centre and saw the swimming pool built for elephants. He also saw the enclosures for the rescued tigers and leopards.

The museum was inaugurated in 2021 to spread awareness about the history and cultivation of sandalwood.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.