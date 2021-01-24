Sandalwood museum to be inaugurated today

MYSURU

24 January 2021 22:59 IST

The country’s first sandalwood museum showcasing different variety of the species will be inaugurated on Monday.

District in charge Minister S.T. Somashekar will inaugurate the museum which is at Sri Gandha Koti on the Aranya Bhavan campus in Ashokapuram at 10 a.m.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Prashanth Kumar said that though Karnataka is known for sandal and it has a pride of place in the State’s history and heritage, there was no one source of information pertaining to it. Hence senior Forest Department officials thought it fit to create a museum for the benefit of public, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

It is only in fitness of things that Mysuru which is known for sandalwood oil, incense sticks, sandal soap and the Kannada film industry is known as Sandalwood, also has a sandal museum, said Mr. Prasanath

The display includes 20 species of sandal, threegiant logs of sandal the kind of which is not to be seen in the present times and a few handicraft works.