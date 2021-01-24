Sandalwood museum to be inaugurated today

The country’s first sandalwood museum showcasing different variety of the species will be inaugurated on Monday.
District in charge Minister S.T. Somashekar will inaugurate the museum which is at Sri Gandha Koti on the Aranya Bhavan campus in Ashokapuram at 10 a.m.
Deputy Conservator of Forests Prashanth Kumar said that though Karnataka is known for sandal and it has a pride of place in the State’s history and heritage, there was no one source of information pertaining to it. Hence senior Forest Department officials thought it fit to create a museum for the benefit of public, he said.
It is only in fitness of things that Mysuru which is known for sandalwood oil, incense sticks, sandal soap and the Kannada film industry is known as Sandalwood, also has a sandal museum, said Mr. Prasanath
The display includes 20 species of sandal, threegiant logs of sandal the kind of which is not to be seen in the present times and a few handicraft works.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath