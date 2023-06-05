Sandal rituals mark Banda Nawaz Urs   

June 05, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The 619th Urs-e-Sharif of 14th century Sufi saint Hazrat Khaja Banda Nawaz Gesudiraz began with Sandal rituals on the dargah premises in Kalaburagi on Monday.

The three-day religious proceedings begin with Khidmat-i-Fatiha, Band Sama and then, distribution of Tabarruk at the dargah followed by namaaz-e-Asar at the Mehboob Gulshan Public Garden.

Sajjada Nasheen Syed Shah Khusro Hussaini presided over a special prayer prior to the Sandal procession at Mehboob Gulshan Public Garden. The procession carrying the Sandal paste commenced from the public garden to reach the dargah, where it was received at the Gyarah Sidi (Eleven Steps) leading to the tomb.

The Sandal paste brought in the procession will be anointed on the tomb of Khaja Banda Nawaz, located in the spacious mausoleum built with a highly artistic sense by king Ahmed Shah Wali Bahmani marking the beginning of the famous Urs-e-Sharif.

The Urs (death anniversary) of the Sufi saint takes place on the 15th day of Zul-Qa’dah of the Muslim calendar. Thousands of devotees cutting across all religions from different districts and also neighbouring States thronged the city to participate in the Sandal procession of the Urs.

The first three days of the fortnight-long Urs includes ceremonial verses, speeches and Qawwali programmes.

Syncretic culture

The Khaja Banda Nawaz Urs and the annual car festival of the 19th century saint Sharanabasaveshwar exemplifies Syncretism in the region.

The Sandal paste anointed on the tomb of the Sufi saint is brought from the old (rear) gate of the Sharanabasaveshwar temple by the flower merchants to the Mehboob Gulshan Public Garden and then it is carried to the dargah in a procession.

Also, the chariot of the annual car festival (rathotsava) of the Sharanabasaveshwar temple is drawn only after flowers from the dargah arrive at the temple.

