Sandal procession marks second day of urs  

The Sandal procession (a ritual of anointing sandal paste) marked the second day of the 618th Urs-e-Sharif of 14th century Sufi saint Hazrat Khwaja Banda Nawaz Gesudaraz on the dargah premises here on Thursday.

Thousands of devotees from different districts and also neighbouring States thronged the dargah to participate in the Sandal procession.

The procession carrying the Sandal passed through Mibaz Masjid in the Super Market area to offer Namaz-e-Maghrib before it reached the dargah, where it was received at the Gyarah Sidi (11 steps) leading to the dargah.

The Sandal paste brought in the procession was then anointed on the tomb of Khwaja Banda Nawaz.