ADVERTISEMENT

Sanction for CM’s prosecution: Advocates abstain from court proceedings in Mysuru

Published - August 20, 2024 08:21 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Advocates abstained from court proceedings in Mysuru on Tuesday to oppose Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s decision to sanction prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

ADVERTISEMENT

The advocates, who stayed away from the court proceedings on Tuesday, gathered in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue to extend their moral support to Mr. Siddaramaiah.

President of Mysuru Advocates’ Association Lokesh said the association has been following the tradition of opposing any injustice to its members. “Mr. Siddaramaiah is a lifetime member of the association. We feel that he has been subjected to injustice. So, we are extending our moral support to him,” said Mr. Lokesh.

The members decided to “voluntarily abstain” from the proceedings, said Mr. Lokesh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US