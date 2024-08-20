GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sanction for CM’s prosecution: Advocates abstain from court proceedings in Mysuru

Published - August 20, 2024 08:21 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Advocates abstained from court proceedings in Mysuru on Tuesday to oppose Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s decision to sanction prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

The advocates, who stayed away from the court proceedings on Tuesday, gathered in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue to extend their moral support to Mr. Siddaramaiah.

President of Mysuru Advocates’ Association Lokesh said the association has been following the tradition of opposing any injustice to its members. “Mr. Siddaramaiah is a lifetime member of the association. We feel that he has been subjected to injustice. So, we are extending our moral support to him,” said Mr. Lokesh.

The members decided to “voluntarily abstain” from the proceedings, said Mr. Lokesh.

