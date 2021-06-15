‘Sanchari’ Vijay laid to rest

Hassan

15 June 2021 16:52 IST

National award-winning Kannada actor ‘Sanchari’ Vijay was laid to rest at Panchanahalli, his native village in Kadur taluk of Chikkamagaluru district, on Tuesday afternoon. The actor died after he met with an accident in Bengaluru.

The mortal remains were brought to his native place as per the wish of his family members, around 2.30 pm. With full State honours, he was laid to rest in a farm belonging to Vijay’s friend Raghu. The police fired three rounds in the air as a mark of respect. Vijay’s brother, Siddesh, performed the last rites, under the guidance of Yathishwara Swamy of Kuppur Gaddige Mutt.

Advertising

Advertising

Minister for Minor Irrigation J.C. Madhuswamy, former legislator Y.S.V. Datta, Deputy Commissioner K.N. Ramesh, Superintendent of Police Akshay M. Hakay and others were present. Hundreds of local people paid their last respects to the actor.