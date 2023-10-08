Sanatana Dharma will not suffer any damage if some politician hurls abuses at it, says seer

October 08, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Belagavi

Sanatana Dharma will not suffer any damage if some politician like Udayanidhi Stalin [Minister and son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin] hurls abuses at it, Sri Adrushya Kadasiddeshwar Swami of Kanheri Math in Kolhapur, said in Chitradurga on Sunday.

He was speaking at the Hindu Maha Ganapati Shobha Yatre, the idol immersion procession of a public Ganesha festivity there.

“Hinduism is another name for Sanatana Dharma. It will not suffer any setback just because some politician like Udayanidhi Stalin abuses it. Mr. Udayanidhi Stalin is influenced by the ideology of Periyar who was an agent of Christian missionaries,” the seer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He asked youth to protect the heritage of Sanatana Dharma by practising Hindu rituals.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.