HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sanatana Dharma will not suffer any damage if some politician hurls abuses at it, says seer

October 08, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Sanatana Dharma will not suffer any damage if some politician like Udayanidhi Stalin [Minister and son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin] hurls abuses at it, Sri Adrushya Kadasiddeshwar Swami of Kanheri Math in Kolhapur, said in Chitradurga on Sunday.

He was speaking at the Hindu Maha Ganapati Shobha Yatre, the idol immersion procession of a public Ganesha festivity there.

“Hinduism is another name for Sanatana Dharma. It will not suffer any setback just because some politician like Udayanidhi Stalin abuses it. Mr. Udayanidhi Stalin is influenced by the ideology of Periyar who was an agent of Christian missionaries,” the seer said.

He asked youth to protect the heritage of Sanatana Dharma by practising Hindu rituals.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.