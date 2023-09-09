Sanatana dharma is closest to science, claims Pratap Simha

September 09, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - MYSURU

Pratap Simha, Mysuru MP, on Saturday, September 9, claimed that Sanatana dharma is a religion that was closest to science.

Responding to Tamil Nadu Minister Udayanidhi Stalin’s reported remark that Sanatana dharma should be eradicated, Mr. Simha, a BJP MP, told reporters in Mysuru that it was Sanatana dharma that had described earth as round while Hanuman Chalis had accurately estimated the distance between earth and sun.

Further, he went on to add that nuclear physicists too ratified Hindu religion and cited theoretical physicist Robert Oppenheimer’s reported statement that he was inspired by the vedas.

Mr. Simha, who also claimed that B.R. Ambedkar was in favour of according national language status to Sanskrit, took exception to journalists describing the Mahisha Dasara organisers as “intellectuals”.

The Mysuru BJP MP, who had on Friday set the stage for a confrontation with the organisers of Mahisha Dasara by threatening to turn up at the venue of the festival to prevent its celebration, called upon the people of Mysuru to unite against the “disrespect” shown to Goddess Chamundeshwari by celebrating Mahisha Dasara.

“Let us see how the government will give permission to the event. No government can give permission to an event that is against the sentiments of the majority. It is anti-constitutional,” he said while emphasising the need to put a permanent end to the “abominable” celebration.

Meanwhile, responding to questions on the proposed alliance between BJP and JD (S) for the coming Lok Sabha elections, Pratap Simha said he and other party workers will abide by the decision taken by senior leader B.S. Yediyurappa in consultation with the party’s national leadership.

Expressing confidence that he will win by a margin of more than 2 lakh votes in the coming Lok Sabha polls, Mr. Simha said the voters of Karnataka had shown the political maturity by voting differently during Assembly and Lok Sabha polls. During the coming Lok Sabha polls also, the people of the State will stand by the BJP, he said.