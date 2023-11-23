ADVERTISEMENT

Samyukta Kisan Morcha to stage 72-hour protest from Sunday

November 23, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Samyukta Kisan Morcha activists releasing a poster in Kalaburagi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

To oppose anti-farmer and anti-labour policies of the Centre and the State government, Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmers unions and the Joint Committee of Trade Union (JCTU), will stage a 72-hour Janateya Maha Dharni at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru from November 26.

State vice-president of All India Krishak Khet Majdoor Sanghatana (AIKKMS) Bhagwan Reddy and district president of All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC) V.G. Desai, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Thursday, said that the three-day protest will submit a 24-point charter of demands to the Centre and State government.

Mr. Reddy and Mr. Desai urged the governments to implement the recommendations made by M.S. Swaminathan report that guarantee the procurement of crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP) based on the “C2 + 50 percent” formula.

The demand also includes withdrawal of the proposed Electricity Amendment Bill 2020-21 and opposition to privatization of the public sector such as Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), Akshara Dasoha and Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs).

The maha dharni will also demand that the government withdrawal cases registered against farmers during the year-long stir against the now-repealed farm laws.

The government should extend compensation along with employment to the family members of farmers who died during the year-long agitation.

CONNECT WITH US