ADVERTISEMENT

Samyukta Kisan Morcha plans to hold rallies across State

Published - November 22, 2024 07:24 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Samyukta Kisan Morcha will celebrate the fourth anniversary of the year-long struggle by farmers associations against the Centre’s farm laws by organising rallies across districts later this month and in December.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These rallies are aimed at creating awareness about farmers issues among the farming community and the general population. We will highlight the dangers of some existing anti-farmer and pro-corporate policies of the government and some possible future steps like joining the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement,’‘ Bharatiya Krishik Samaj leader Sidagouda Modagi said.

“We will invite resource persons to describe in detail about attempts to evict farmers and tribals from forest land, the failure to provide legal sanction to minimum support price and the delay in implementing the Swaminathan formula that guarantees remunerative prices for farm produce,” he said.

A rally will be held in Belagavi on November 26. Protestors will read the Preamble of the Constitution en masse, hold a rasta roko at Rani Channamma Circle and submit a memorandum to the government through the Deputy Commissioner’s office that day.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US