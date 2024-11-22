 />

November 22, 2024e-Paper

Samyukta Kisan Morcha plans to hold rallies across State

Published - November 22, 2024 07:24 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Samyukta Kisan Morcha will celebrate the fourth anniversary of the year-long struggle by farmers associations against the Centre’s farm laws by organising rallies across districts later this month and in December.

“These rallies are aimed at creating awareness about farmers issues among the farming community and the general population. We will highlight the dangers of some existing anti-farmer and pro-corporate policies of the government and some possible future steps like joining the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement,’‘ Bharatiya Krishik Samaj leader Sidagouda Modagi said.

“We will invite resource persons to describe in detail about attempts to evict farmers and tribals from forest land, the failure to provide legal sanction to minimum support price and the delay in implementing the Swaminathan formula that guarantees remunerative prices for farm produce,” he said.

A rally will be held in Belagavi on November 26. Protestors will read the Preamble of the Constitution en masse, hold a rasta roko at Rani Channamma Circle and submit a memorandum to the government through the Deputy Commissioner’s office that day.

Published - November 22, 2024 07:24 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.