Samyukta Kisan Morcha plans to hold rallies across State

Members of Samyukta Kisan Morcha will celebrate the fourth anniversary of the year-long struggle by farmers associations against the Centre’s farm laws by organising rallies across districts later this month and in December.

“These rallies are aimed at creating awareness about farmers issues among the farming community and the general population. We will highlight the dangers of some existing anti-farmer and pro-corporate policies of the government and some possible future steps like joining the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement,’‘ Bharatiya Krishik Samaj leader Sidagouda Modagi said.

“We will invite resource persons to describe in detail about attempts to evict farmers and tribals from forest land, the failure to provide legal sanction to minimum support price and the delay in implementing the Swaminathan formula that guarantees remunerative prices for farm produce,” he said.

A rally will be held in Belagavi on November 26. Protestors will read the Preamble of the Constitution en masse, hold a rasta roko at Rani Channamma Circle and submit a memorandum to the government through the Deputy Commissioner’s office that day.