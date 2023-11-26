ADVERTISEMENT

Samyukta Kisan Morcha begins day-and-night three-day dharna

November 26, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau 

BENGALURU The Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Joint Committee of Trade Unions commenced its day-and-night three-day dharna at Freedom Park here demanding withdrawal of what it calls “anti-people” policies of the Centre and “anti-farmer” policies of the erstwhile BJP government in the State. 

The protest, which is being taken up to mark the Constitutional Day, also involves ‘Raj Bhavan chalo’ programme. Karnataka Raitha Sangha president Badagalapura Nagendra told The Hindu that the organisations wanted the Governor to visit the protest site on Monday to hear their grievances and the Chief Minister to visit them on Tuesday. 

While Sunday’s programmes were observed as ‘Sankalpa’ (resolve), Monday and Tuesday’s programmes have been titled as ‘Sangharsha’ (struggle) and ‘Sandesha’ (message) respectively.

