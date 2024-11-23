Samyukta Horata to stage protest on Tuesday

Samyukta Horata, a confederation of progressive organizations, including Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha, All India Agricultural Workers Union, All India Kisan Sabha, All India Krishak Khet Majdoor Sangathan, All India Trade Union Congress, Dalit Sangharsh Samiti, Centre of Indian Trade Union, will be staging a protest in Kalaburagi on Tuesday and set three months deadline for the government to address farmers and labour issues.

Samyukta Horata district unit members Sharanabasappa Mamshetty, Bheemshetty Yempalli, Bheemashankar Madiyal, addressing a press conference here on Friday, urged the government to fix minimum support price as per M.S. Swaminathan recommendations.

The existing MSP offered by the government does not cover all crops, Mr. Mamshetty said and added that the price offered barely covers production costs.

Demanding farm loan waiver, they said that microfinance loans taken by woman farmers should also be written off. The government should stop fixing smart meters to pumpsets in agriculture fields. It should provide ownership rights to farmers engaged in cultivation on bagair hukum land in forest areas, revoke amendments and laws on land reforms and APMC introduced by the previous BJP-led government in State.

Bheemshety Yempalli demanded 200 days of employment under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and also an increase in daily wages to at least ₹600.