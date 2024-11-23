 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

Samyukta Horata to stage protest on Tuesday

Published - November 23, 2024 07:48 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Samyukta Horata members Sharanabasappa Mamshetty and Bheemashankar Madiyal addressing a press conference in Kalabuagi on Friday.

Samyukta Horata members Sharanabasappa Mamshetty and Bheemashankar Madiyal addressing a press conference in Kalabuagi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Samyukta Horata, a confederation of progressive organizations, including Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha, All India Agricultural Workers Union, All India Kisan Sabha, All India Krishak Khet Majdoor Sangathan, All India Trade Union Congress, Dalit Sangharsh Samiti, Centre of Indian Trade Union, will be staging a protest in Kalaburagi on Tuesday and set three months deadline for the government to address farmers and labour issues.

Samyukta Horata district unit members Sharanabasappa Mamshetty, Bheemshetty Yempalli, Bheemashankar Madiyal, addressing a press conference here on Friday, urged the government to fix minimum support price as per M.S. Swaminathan recommendations.

The existing MSP offered by the government does not cover all crops, Mr. Mamshetty said and added that the price offered barely covers production costs.

Demanding farm loan waiver, they said that microfinance loans taken by woman farmers should also be written off. The government should stop fixing smart meters to pumpsets in agriculture fields. It should provide ownership rights to farmers engaged in cultivation on bagair hukum land in forest areas, revoke amendments and laws on land reforms and APMC introduced by the previous BJP-led government in State.

Bheemshety Yempalli demanded 200 days of employment under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and also an increase in daily wages to at least ₹600.

Published - November 23, 2024 07:48 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.