Samyukta Horata Karnataka to hold tractor rally on January 26

January 12, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - MYSURU

The Samyukta Horata Karnataka will be organising tractor rallies in all district headquarters of the State on January 26 to condemn the BJP government’s failure to keep its word to the farmers on various issues including the guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Friday, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) leader Badagalapura Nagendra said the rally of tractors and other vehicles by farmers will be held under the aegis of Samyukta Horata Karnataka and the KRRS is among the organizations taking part in the demonstration.

The rally has been planned to not only condemn the BJP government’s failure to fulfil its promises relating to providing MSP for crops, but also for its failure to provide land for construction of a memorial for the farmers, who had died during the agitation in Delhi against the three “anti-farmer” laws, and the scrapping of cases booked against the farmers.

Mr. Nagendra sought to remind the BJP government at the Centre that Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the election rallies held before 2014 Lok Sabha polls had promised MSP for crops on 131 occasions. Though ten years of the BJP government’s rule are expected to end in May this year, the promise remains unfulfilled, he claimed.

The KRRS leader demanded MSP for crops as per M.S. Swaminathan Committee Report.

Mr. Nagendra also lamented that the Centre had failed to take action against the Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra, whose son is facing charges in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which farmers were killed.

Though the Centre had withdrawn the three “anti-farmer” laws after the farmers’ agitation, he alleged that the BJP government was trying to introduce them from the backdoor and referred to the government’s agreements with corporates during the G-20 Summit in Delhi recently.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nagendra said the KRRS will submit a charter of demands to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at an event to be held at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on February 10 in memory of late farmers’ leader M.D. Nanjundaswamy.

The charter of demands to be presented ahead of the State Budget seeks pro-farmer initiatives like rejuvenation of farm land, stress of minor irrigation projects like conserving lakes and increasing ground water level etc.

Ram temple

Mr. Nagendra took exception to the BJP government at the Centre for “misusing” religion for political purposes and found fault with its decision to inaugurate an “incomplete” Ram Temple.

Though farmers also worship Ram, Mr. Nagendra said the BJP was clearly using Ram Temple to divert public attention away from its failure to ensure the welfare of farmers and taking up other development projects.

