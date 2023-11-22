Samyukta Horata-Karnataka Samiti plans Raj Bhavan Chalo from Sunday

November 22, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Seeking withdrawal of amendments to farm and labour laws brought in by the previous State government and fulfilment of other demands, including minimum wages and extension of employment guarantee schemes to urban areas, Samyukta Horata-Karnataka Samiti will organise a Raj Bhavan Chalo and a mega sit-in from November 26 to 28.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Wednesday, coordinator of the samiti and anti-graft crusader S.R. Hiremath said that the agitation has become necessary as the Congress-led State government which promised withdrawal of the anti-farmer, anti-labour laws after coming to power has done nothing, although six months has passed.

Mr. Hiremath said that the samiti is demanding electoral reforms and abolition of electoral bond system. “Employment should be made fundamental right and there should be comprehensive change in the political, economic and social sectors. There is a need to work on the path of Sampoorna Swaraj the foundation for which was laid in Lahore [before Independence],” he said.

He said that the Congress suffered defeat in 1977 following declaration of Emergency and other authoritarian moves. Similarly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is exhibiting a dictatorial mindset now and the BJP should be defeated in the 2024 elections, he said.

State vice-president of AIKKMS Laxman Jadagannavar said that various organisations, including AIKKMS, JCTU, Raita Sangha, ASHAs and others, will be participating in the 72-hour agitation to be held at Freedom Park in Bengaluru. The participants will include farmers, workers, women, students and youths.

Office-bearers of various organisations, including Gangadhar Badiger, Raviraj Kambali, Deepa Dharwad, Laxmi Doddamani, Sharanu Gonawar and Hanumesh Huded, and others were present.

Posters for creating awareness on the mega agitation were released on the occasion.

