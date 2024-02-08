GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Samvidhana Jagruthi Jatha in Shivamogga district

February 08, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Social Welfare Department has been conducting Samvidhana Jagruthi Jatha across the district, covering 262 gram panchayats and 12 urban local bodies.

The programme launched on January 26, the Republic Day, will conclude with a State-level programme in Bengaluru on February 24, according to a press release issued by the Social Welfare Department in Shivamogga on Thursday.

Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa, who is also minister in-charge of Shivamogga, flagged off Samvidhana Jagruthi Ratha, in the presence of other elected representatives. The chariot, the specially designed vehicle to spread awareness about the significance of the Indian constitution, covered prominent localities in the city on the first day.

So far, the Jagruthi Rath covered Hanasavadi, Bedarahosahalli, Sugur, Holalur, Matthur, Gajanur, Hadonahalli, Puradal, Agasavalli gram panchayats in Shivamogga taluk. Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra took part in the programme held at Shiralakoppa in Shikaripur taluk.

The chariot covered Arishinagere, Churchugundi, Esur, Gama, Mallapura, Hotanakatte, Kappanahalli, Jakkanahalli, Hirejambur, and other gram panchayats. Mr. Madhu participated in the programme held at Udri gram panchayat in Sorab taluk. Elected representatives of gram panchayats, local officers, school children, and teachers participated in the programmes. The experts gave talks on the special features of the constitution and the rights that guaranteed to the citizens.

Two vehicles have been covering gram panchayat on two routes. The valedictory will be held on February 24.

