Samvidhana Jagruthi events in Shivamogga district

February 17, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Many institutes, organisations have been organising a variety of programmes to spread awareness about the Indian Constitution as part of the Samvidhana Jagruthi Jatha, launched by the Social Welfare Department.

Sathish Kubatur, a constable working as a driver in the Women’s police station in Shivamogga, is on a bike ride covering over 4,000 km to spread the significance of the Indian constitution, besides laws and rules about maintaining order in society. The Superintendent of Police of Shivamogga, G.K. Mithun Kumar, flagged off the bike ride on Thursday in the city. Sathish will be visiting schools and colleges as part of his journey for over 15 days and interacting with students. Ï will be spreading awareness on human trafficking, the POCSO Act, traffic rules, and the fundamental rights and duties of every citizen, Sathish told the media. He has also printed pamphlets, both in Kannada and English, to distribute along his journey.

Candle light

The students of pre-metric boys’ hostel at Shikaripur town displayed the slogan Namma Samvidhana Namma Hemme by lighting the candles on the hostel premises on Friday.

Hostel warden Nrupatunga Naik read out the preamble of the constitution.

At Bidaragodu

The residents of Bidaragodu village in Tirthahalli taluk offered a grand welcome to the specially designed vehicle meant to spread awareness about the Indian Constitution on Thursday.

The students and villagers took part in a procession on the main streets of the village. Many schoolchildren took part in the procession in dresses resembling freedom fighters.

Gram Panchayat president Kavya Srikanth, vice president Amrut Raj, members Gayana, Muttalli Venkatesh, and others participated.

