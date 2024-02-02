ADVERTISEMENT

Samvidhana Jagrutha Jatha in Hassan

February 02, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Samvidhana Jagruta Jatha programme was held at Channagihalli in Hassan taluk on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Social Welfare Department conducted Samvidhana Jagrutha Jatha in the villages of Hassan taluk on Wednesday, January 31. In an event organised at Shettihallu, as part of the jatha, Sakaleshpur MLA Cement Manju participated.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Manju said he could become a legislator because of the constitution, drafted by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. “I wish citizens and students understood the significance of the constitution. The jatha conducted by the department helps in spreading awareness about the constitution,” he said.

Krishnaiah, a lecturer, gave a talk on the salient features of the Indian constitution. Activist Mari Joseph, representatives of Shettihalli Gram Panchayat and officers were present.

The jatha is covering all gram panchayats across the State.

