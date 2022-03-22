Samskriti 2022 begins at JSS Mysore Urban Haat

A special exhibition on handloom and handicraft products – Samskriti 2022 – began at JSS Mysore Urban Haat on Ring Road in Hebbal Industrial Area on Tuesday.

,It has been organised by JSS Mysore Urban Haat in association with Office of Development Commissioner (Handlooms) and Office of Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, New Delhi.

The exhibition ill remain open till April 4.

More than 60 weavers from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka and representing weavers’ cooperative societies across the country will be participating in the handloom expo.

The products made by the handloom weavers/cooperative societies will be made available to the consumers at a discount of 20 per cent, said a press statement from the organisers.

The products to be displayed include a variety of sarees, Pashmina shawls, Madurai tie and dyes, blankets, flooring and other handloom products.

The main purpose of the exhibition with a theme “My Handloom My Pride” is to provide a market for handloom products and ensure their survival.

More than 40 craftsmen from different States are participating in the handicraft exhibition at JSS Urban Haat.

The items available the exhibition include Kolhapur slippers, home decorative pitchers, furniture, dresses from Delhi, Gujarat state colours and artifacts, paintings, embroidery, traditional dolls, pearl jewellery from Hyderabad, vegetable print dress material from Tamil Nadu, carpets, leathers, bronze statues, foot mats, Karnataka pottery, Channapatna dolls, clay pitchers and flower pots.

Precautionary measures against COVID-19 will be in place at the exhibition, said M. Shivananjaswamy, Project Officer, Urban Haat, Mysuru.

More information can be obtained from mobile: 96866 77232 or 81975 83261.