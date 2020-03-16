COVID-19: Samples of four suspected cases in Karnataka sent for test

The swab samples of four persons with suspected infection, including two who were in close contact with the 76-year-old person who died due to COVID-19 on March 12, were sent to Bengaluru for testing, Deputy Commissioner B. Sharat said here today.

The other two, one each from Chittapur and Chincholi taluk, had a travel history to foreign countries. They were kept in the isolation ward of a hospital.

Besides 71 persons who were in direct contact with the country’s first fatality from the virus in Kalaburagi, 238 more persons who were in contact with them were also brought under observation in the city on Monday. Around 60 persons who had travelled to various countries also remained under home isolation. Totally 370 persons are under public health monitoring for the deadly virus. Of them, presently eight suspected cases were admitted to the isolation ward, he added.

“Five isolation wards have been established at each taluk centre in the district. We have activated 50 isolation wards at the ESIC hospital and 12 wards at the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), besides a 200-bed quarantine ward at ESIC hospital,” Mr. Sharat said.

Helpline

The Deputy Commissioner also urged the public to call at the 24-hour helpline number -08472-278604/278677, if they sense any symptoms or suspected cases with travel history.

Lockdown for a week

A lockdown will be in force for one week to fight the pandemic virus. However, we should be prepared for at least a month’s lockdown, Mr. Sharat added.

Police raided 11 medical shops for selling masks and hand sanitizers at an inflated rate on Sunday.

Door-to-door campaign

The Health Department has launched a door-to-door campaign for COVID-19 awareness and covered nearly 3,000 houses in a couple of days.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive officer P. Raja, Superintendent of Police Iada Martin Marbaniang, and officials of the Health Department were present.