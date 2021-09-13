Sample from Karnataka sent to Pune for Nipah test

The patient, a lab technician in Mangaluru, is not showing severe symptoms so far

One case of suspected Nipah Virus (NiV) infection has been reported in Mangaluru. State Health Commissioner K.V. Trilok Chandra, who confirmed this to The Hindu on Monday, said the sample has been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.

“There is no need to panic as the person has not reported with any severe symptoms so far. However, we need to be alert,” the Commissioner said.

The patient, a lab technician at Wenlock District Hospital in Mangaluru, self-reported on suspicion that he may have contracted the infection. Sources said he had a travel history to Goa and had been in contact with a person who returned from Kerala.

The Commissioner said a detailed advisory on precautions (against Nipah Virus) was already issued after the first confirmed case of Nipah virus was reported in Kerala. “Advanced surveillance measures are in place in all border districts. People coming from Kerala will be kept under surveillance,” he said. “We have asked the district officials to monitor arrivals for symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, dizziness, disorientation and convulsions, and anyone with these symptoms should seek immediate medical care.”