Sampath Raj’s expulsion sought

Congress MLA R. Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy on Saturday called on KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and demanded expulsion of the former Bengaluru Mayor R. Sampath Raj from the Congress for his alleged involvement in the violence at D.J. Halli and K.G. Halli here on August 11. Mr. Raj is now in judicial custody.

Mr. Shivakumar has asked disciplinary committee of the KPCC to look into the letter given by Mr. Murthy seeking expulsion.

Mr. Murthy, who has been seeking justice for damage to his house during the violence, told reporters that he had demanded expulsion of both Mr. Raj and his aide and former councillor Abdul Rakeeb Zakir. The police have filed chargesheet against both of them for their alleged role in the violence.