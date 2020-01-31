Sammelana will help build bonds between languages: Moily

The former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily lauded the initiative of Sharnbasva University for hosting the Vishwa Sahitya Sammelana and said that this would go a long way in building bonds between different languages and upscaling knowledge.

Inaugurating the two-day event here on Friday, Mr. Moily said that language has no barriers and there should be no hurdles for people to learn languages and further their knowledge.

Stressing the importance of one’s mother tongue, Mr. Moily said that it needs to be protected and should not be allowed to be overshadowed by other languages.

Explaining how literature played an important role in increasing happiness and contentment in one’s life, Mr. Moily said that according to a survey India stood 140th on the happiness index.

“We need to think about how to reverse this trend and increase the happiness index,” Mr. Moily added.

He said that the contribution of Kalyana Karnataka to the world of literature was immense and it was 12th Century social reformer Basaveshwara and his contemporary vachanakaras who reversed the degeneration of the Kannada literature and infused new blood through their generalised literature.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Sanskrit University Mallepuram G. Venkatesh in his keynote address lauded the Chancellor of Sharnbasva University Sharanbaswappa Appa for holding the sammelana.