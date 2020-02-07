Sammelana turns out to be visual spectacle too

The Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, apart from a literary treat, has also turned out to be a visual spectacle as well.

The backdrops in the colours of the Kannada flag blended the local folk arts of Kalaburagi region.

A team of artisans, led by Harsha Cava, worked for weeks to create the stage and the various flags and images put up across the Gulbarga university grounds that hosted the sammelana.

It included the front door of a village home, carved in wood, with horse figurines at the top. It was created by award-winning sculptor Manayya Badiger.

Lines from Kavi Raja Marga, the ninth-century Kannada classic, were etched on top to highlight the pluralism and the harmony of Kalaburagi region. Written in the modern Kananda script, it said: “Religion and ideology that others follow can prove as valuable as gold, if we accept them”.

Kannada flags were hung inside the fibre tents put up for the main venue, and the book stall. Statues, mannequins, and busts were set up all around the venue. They became favourite selfie spots for the youngsters thronging the sammelana.

There was a large plaster of Paris statue of Anna Basavanna at the entrance.

There were mannequins of Yakshagana characters and Jnanpith Award-winning Kannada writers.

Enterprising artists put up painting kiosks at some locations. They finished pencil sketches and silhouettes within 10-15 minutes for participants.

There was also a painting and sculpture exhibition and it attracted a good number of visitors.

Art students gathered around veteran painter J.S. Khanderao, who sat with his friends discussing various issues.

He spoke of the use of the dry-brush technique in creating his series of paintings on Anna Basavanna and other Sharanas.