Sammelana opposes imposition of Hindi; wants cases against Kannada activists withdrawn

The 86th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana has resolved to oppose imposition of Hindi or any other language on Kannada and also urged the State government to withdraw all cases against Kannada activists.

A resolution in this regard was adopted at an open session on the concluding day of the meet on Sunday. In all, six resolutions were passed.

The first resolution thanked all those who made the three-day mega event a success. The second one urged the State government to promulgate an Ordinance on comprehensive development of Kannada for ensuring effective implementation of the language in education, judiciary, and administration.

The third resolution urged the government to implement, without any delay, the order of the Supreme Court on the pending case of Mahajan Commission report concerning the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute.

Through the fourth resolution, the sammelana called upon the government to withdraw all cases registered against Kannada activists immediately.

The fifth one opposed any imposition of Hindi or any other language on Kannada. “As the Indian Constitution recognised all regional languages as equal as per the 8th Schedule, Kannada which is one among the 22 such languages is a sovereign language of Karnataka. Any attempt to impose Hindi or any other language on Kannada will be strongly condemned by the sammelana,” the resolution said.

The last one is about organising ‘Vishwa Kannada Sammelana’ in Davangere. Through the resolution, the sammelana urged the State government to involve the Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP) in organising the sammelana and take KSP into confidence in all the meetings to be held for the purpose.