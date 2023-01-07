Sammelana delegate dead

January 07, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Haveri

A delegate to the All-India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana was found dead in Haveri on Saturday. Sangana Goudar, 34, a government school teacher from Mattikere village in Mandya district died in his sleep at a private school hostel in Haveri. He had travelled to Haveri along with his friends to participate in the sammelana.

A team of officers led by Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretary B.S. Mullolli, rushed to the hostel, and called the police and a government doctor. The doctor said it could be a heart attack. After registering a medico legal case, the body was sent to his family in Mandya.

