Sammelan on sustainable farming in Mysuru

ADVERTISEMENT

The fifth Kisan Swaraj Sammelan of Alliance of Sustainable and Holistic Agriculture (ASHA) being held in association with KSOU in Mysuru would have seed diversity festival, roots and tubers exhibition, spinning and natural dyeing demonstrations, urban gardening workshops and other attractions.

The event will be held from November 11 to 13.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Monday, Director of Sahaja Samrudha Krishna Prasad said that along with his organisation, several prominent organisations including Janapada Seva Trust, Gandhi Peace Foundation, Dharwad, SOIL, Sahaja Seeds and Belavala Foundation had joined hands to form a local organising committee for successful conduct of the sammelan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Krishna Prasad said that the event would showcase farmer-empowering equitable, sustainable and viable alternatives in agriculture. The platform would be utilised to bring together over 1,000 co-travellers on a journey to empower farmers and to also to reach out to local citizens with the objective of involving them in the discussions and debates on food and farming, he said.

The focus would be on ecological agriculture with several champions of ecological farming movement in India including Bharat Bhushan Tyagi and Sabarmatee taking part. A.P. Chandrasekhar, Anant Bhoyar, Debal Deb, Deepika Kundajee, Julie Cariappa and Vivek Cariappa and others were among other participants, he said.

President of Gandhi Peace Foundation and environmentalist Sanjeev Kulkarni said that the sammelan was being organised with the help of resources being pooled by participants themselves as registration fees, apart from crowd-funding.

He said that KSOU has agreed to join hands with ASHA and the coordinators would appeal to social organisations across the State to make use of the sammelan in acquainting farmers with the latest developments in the field of sustainable agriculture.

Seema Prasad of Sahaja Seeds said that an exhibition-cum-workshop on urban gardening would be held at the sammelan. Over 1,000 participants from 20 States are expected to participate in the event with seed savers from 15 States to participate in the Seed Diversity Festival. For registration and further details, contact 98808 62058.