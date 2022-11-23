Sammelan logo modified, preparations in full swing

November 23, 2022 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - HUBBALLI

President of Kannada Sahitya Parishat Mahesh Joshi has said that preparations for the mega literary festival, the 86th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelan, are in full swing and it will be a grand celebration of Kannada literary tradition.

Addressing presspersons after releasing the modified logo of the sahitya sammelan in Haveri on Wednesday, he said that the logo has been modified to represent the history and cultural heritage of Haveri district following suggestions by many.

Mr. Joshi said that the places of historical importance, temples, blackbuck sanctuary at Ranebennur, peacock sanctuary at Bankapur, cardamom garland of Haveri, red chilli of Byadgi, Magadmasur Tank, Galaganatheshwar Temple, the Palace of Kanakadasa at Bad, and others have been included in the logo.

Samarasyada Bhava, Kannadada Jeeva (Feel of harmony, Life of Kannada), has been made the theme of the logo, he said.

He said that a total of 86 achievers in Kannada from the State, other States and countries will be honoured during the literary convention.

Mr. Joshi said that the parishat will soon launch an app for registration of delegates, commercial stalls, and book stalls. Local artistes would be given priority while finalising the cultural programmes, he said.

Kannada chariot

He said that a Kannada chariot is being made at Karnataka State Folklore University at Gotagodi near Shiggaon. “Already, the chariot has been inspected and suggestions have been given for making some changes. The Kannada chariot will be offered puja and unveiled at Bhuvaneshwari Temple of Bhuvanagiri in Siddapur taluk of Uttar Kannada district on December 1. Subsequently, the chariot will cover 100 km every day passing through all the 31 districts of the State to reach Haveri on January 1,” he said.

Mr. Joshi said that the chariot will have the idol of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari, portraits of all eight Jnanpith winners, portraits of Saraswati Samman winners, presidents of sahitya sammelans, and the Sahitya Parishat.

Three main stages of the sammelan will be named after saint-poets Kanakadasa, Shishunal Sharif and Sarvajna. There will be programmes on Kirtans of Kanakadasa, Tatwapadas of Shishunal Sharif and the Tripadis of Sarvajna. It will be a grand and meaningful convention, he said.

President of Haveri Zilla Kannada Sahitya Parishat Lingayya Hiremath, Assistant Registrar of Folk University Shahnawaz Mudakai, media coordinator Hebbar, and others were present.