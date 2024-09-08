Samiti wants govt. to discuss effective implementation of Article 371(J) during Cabinet meeting in Kalaburagi

In the wake of the State government’s decision to hold a Cabinet meeting in Kalaburagi on September 17 (which is celebrated as Kalyana Karnataka Liberation Day), members of the Kalyana Karnataka Horata Samiti have appealed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to discuss all issues pertaining to the implementation of provisions of Article 371(J) and overcome the shortcomings in the implementation during the Cabinet meeting.

Samiti founder-president Lakshman Dasti, honorary president Basavaraj Deshmukh and activist R.K. Hudgi at a joint press conference here on Sunday issued a charter of 20 demands that includes setting up a Ministry and Tribunal for Article 371(J) of the Constitution.

Mr. Dasti reiterated the necessity of a Ministry for the effective implementation of Article 371(J) and also a Tribunal at the divisional headquarters in Kalaburagi to resolve cases pertaining to appointments and promotions under Article 371(J) and to remove ambiguities.

Based on the D.M. Nanjundappa Committee recommendations, he said, the State government should prepare a five-year action plan to address regional imbalances found in the seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka region.

Mr. Dasti also urged State government to seek ₹10,000 crore special package from the Union government for the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB). The long-pending irrigation projects in Kalyana Karnataka region should be completed on priority basis, he added.

To achieve transparency in functioning of the KKRDB, the State government should constitute a Supervisory Committee, Valuation Committee, Monitoring Committee and Vigilance Committee.

The other demands include maintaining of historical monuments in the region, strengthening of Tur Development Board and establishment of a second Outer Ring Road in Kalaburagi.

