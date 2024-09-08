GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Samiti wants govt. to discuss effective implementation of Article 371(J) during Cabinet meeting in Kalaburagi

Published - September 08, 2024 10:14 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Founder-president of Kalyana Karnataka Horata Samiti Lakshman Dasti and honorary president Basavaraj Deshmukh addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

Founder-president of Kalyana Karnataka Horata Samiti Lakshman Dasti and honorary president Basavaraj Deshmukh addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

In the wake of the State government’s decision to hold a Cabinet meeting in Kalaburagi on September 17 (which is celebrated as Kalyana Karnataka Liberation Day), members of the Kalyana Karnataka Horata Samiti have appealed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to discuss all issues pertaining to the implementation of provisions of Article 371(J) and overcome the shortcomings in the implementation during the Cabinet meeting.

Samiti founder-president Lakshman Dasti, honorary president Basavaraj Deshmukh and activist R.K. Hudgi at a joint press conference here on Sunday issued a charter of 20 demands that includes setting up a Ministry and Tribunal for Article 371(J) of the Constitution.

Mr. Dasti reiterated the necessity of a Ministry for the effective implementation of Article 371(J) and also a Tribunal at the divisional headquarters in Kalaburagi to resolve cases pertaining to appointments and promotions under Article 371(J) and to remove ambiguities.

Based on the D.M. Nanjundappa Committee recommendations, he said, the State government should prepare a five-year action plan to address regional imbalances found in the seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka region.

Mr. Dasti also urged State government to seek ₹10,000 crore special package from the Union government for the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB). The long-pending irrigation projects in Kalyana Karnataka region should be completed on priority basis, he added.

To achieve transparency in functioning of the KKRDB, the State government should constitute a Supervisory Committee, Valuation Committee, Monitoring Committee and Vigilance Committee.

The other demands include maintaining of historical monuments in the region, strengthening of Tur Development Board and establishment of a second Outer Ring Road in Kalaburagi.

Published - September 08, 2024 10:14 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.