Samiti urges organisations to join drive to create widespread awareness on the Constitution   

January 21, 2024 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Dalit Sangharsh Samiti leader D.G. Sagar addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

Dalit Sangharsh Samiti leader D.G. Sagar addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Dalit Sangharsh Samiti has appealed to various organisations and people of the State to actively participate in the month-long campaign, from January 26 to February 23, to create widespread awareness on the Constitution launched by the State government.

State Convener of the samiti D.G. Sagar, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Sunday, said that creating awareness is need of the hour to connect the Constitution and the values it holds. It will help people identify inequalities and injustices and take action to address them.

The youth should know basic rights and values that are guaranteed in the Constitution, he said.

He appealed to various organisations and individuals to join hands and make the Constitution accessible to everyone. This requires collective efforts, he added.

Mr. Sagar said that members of the Dalit Sangharsh Samiti will actively participate in the awareness drive at the district, taluk and gram panchayat level.

