Samiti to meet Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes MLAs on fake certificates

August 07, 2022 20:22 IST

Accusing the Veerashaiva Jangama community of procuring false or fake certificates of Beda Jangama, Karnataka Dalit Sangharsh Samiti State convener Mavalli Shankar has demanded that the State government take stringent action against those issuing fake Scheduled Castes certificates.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Sunday, Mr. Shankar said that the Dalit Sangharsh Samiti will organise a meeting with 51 MLAs belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, to discuss the fake caste certificates being issued to Veershaiva Jangama as Scheduled Castes, in Bengaluru on August 18.

He said that the names Buda Jangama and Beda Jangama refer to the same community that has its roots in the Andhra region. These people are basically Telugu speakers. As per K.S. Singh report, Beda Jangama are hunters. The District Caste Verification Committee should do a review before issuing Beda Jangama certificates.

35% in slums

Condemning the BJP government for launching Har Ghar Tiranga campaign as part of the 75th anniversary celebrations of Independence, Mr. Shankar said that the government has urged people to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by hoisting national flags on their houses, but 35% of the population does not have its own house, as it resides in slums even after 75 years of Independence.

He urged the Union government to take the necessary steps to end poverty and create a hunger-free and caste-free society.