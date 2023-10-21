HamberMenu
Samiti to lodge complaint with KSHRC against Kalaburagi police, Priyank Kharge

October 21, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Koli-Kabbaliga Samanvaya Samiti would lodge a complaint with the State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) against the police inaction against the culprits who harassed Devanand Koraba of Madbool and forced him to die by suicide. 

Avvanna Myakeri, leader of the samiti, addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Saturday, said the Samiti would lodge a complaint with KSHRC against the Kalaburagi police and the district in-charge Minister Priyank Kharge. Mr. Myakeri alleged that a proper investigation was not being carried out by the police, who were trying to close the Devanand Koraba’s case.

Devanand died by suicide three months ago and a complaint was lodged in this regard. Though the Samanvaya Samiti has staged Dharna Satyagraha for the last 27 days, Mr. Kharge has failed to visit the place of dharna and receive our complaint. The samiti also demanded the resignation of Mr. Kharge over the alleged failure of his administration on “all fronts”.

Karnataka / Gulbarga / police / suicide

