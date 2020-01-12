Karnataka

Samiti takes out pro-CAA rally

People holding the tricolour during a rally in support of the CAA in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

People holding the tricolour during a rally in support of the CAA in Kalaburagi on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Huge crowds attended a pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) rally that was organised by the Kalaburagi Nagarika Samiti here on Saturday.

People took part in the 6-km march carrying a giant Indian flag, of 2,000 metres (1.4 km) length.

BJP State general secretary N. Ravikumar, Umesh Jadhav, MP, and other leaders took part in the rally.

Mr. Ravikumar accused the Congress of spreading lies over the CAA and urged them not to destroy the social fabric of the nation.

“The law is for people who have fled three countries owing to religious persecution and those who cannot go back,” he said. He alleged that Hindus in Pakistan remained deprived of their fundamental human rights.

Mr Ravikumar told the crowd that the CAA is meant to protect such minorities. Protesters were seen waving thousands of flags, along with placards with pro-CAA and NRC messages and shouting anti-Congress and pro-Modi slogans. The traffic movement in the city was paralysed for nearly four hours owing to the rally.

