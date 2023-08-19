HamberMenu
Samiti stages protest against Manipur violence

August 19, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Karnataka Rajya Dalit Sangharsha Samiti staging a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kalaburagi city on Saturday.

Members of Karnataka Rajya Dalit Sangharsha Samiti staging a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kalaburagi city on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

 

Members of Karnataka Rajya Dalit Sangharash Samiti took to the streets in Kalaburagi condemning the violent sexual assault of two Kuki women at Manipur, and demanded justice for the victims.

The members took out a protest march to the Deputy Commissioners office and submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India. 

State convener of the samiti D.G. Sagar held both the Centre and the Manipur State government responsible for the failure to protect the lives and properties of the people from both the communities. Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, instead of taking any strong steps to deal with the situation, had turned a blind eye for the last three months, Mr. Sagar alleged.

The agitators welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision for constituting a three-member committee of former women judges to oversee the investigation of Manipur violence.

