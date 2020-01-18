Samiti seeks study of Kalyana Karnataka

The Hyderabad Karnataka Janapara Sangharsh Samiti (HKJSS) has demanded that the State government undertake a comprehensive study of Kalyana Karnataka for an objective picture of development to identify underdeveloped areas.

At a press conference here on Friday, Laxman Dasti, HKJSSpresident, demanded that the government constitute a committee of experts, under the chairmanship of the Regional Commissioner, to undertake the study. “The committee should take gram panchayats as a unit for assessing the development and complete the study within a stipulated time. Based on its report, future plans could be chalked out. Funds allocated to the Hyderabad Karnataka Regional Development Board should be used more on under-developed areas,” he said.

Expressing discontentment over the implementation of the special status accorded under Article 371(J) of the Constitution, Mr. Dasti said that a separate Secretariat should be established as promised by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. “The secretariat should function from Kalaburagi as envisaged. All other offices related to the implementation of the special status, including the special cell, should be shifted to Kalaburagi,” he said.

Accusing the government of improper implementation of reservations to candidates of Kalyana Karnataka, he said that many recruitment notifications issued by departments did not offer reservations to Kalyana Karnataka candidates to posts in non-Kalyana Karnataka regions.

Attributing the rising temperature in the region to the increasing loss of green cover, Sangeeta Kattimani, economist, stressed on the need for long-term forestation plans. “High temperature is one of the major reasons, along with the backwardness, for the poor performance of the students in SSLC and PU examinations as it physiologically affects the brain,” she said.