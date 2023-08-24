Samiti seeks legal action against Upendra

August 24, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Karnataka State Dalit Sangharsh Samiti has demanded a legal action against Kannada actor-turned-politician Upendra for his derogatory comments against Dalit community recently.

Samiti State convener Arjun Bhadre, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Thursday, said that the actor’s statement was not just an insult to the community [Scheduled Castes] but it shows his mindset against Dalits.

Mr. Bhadre said that the actor has passed derogatory remarks against the oppressed classes on several occasions in the past. Even after 77 years of Independence, the tragedy is that an actor like Upendra, who has brought transformation in the Kannada film industry with his progressive thoughts, is dividing people on caste.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.