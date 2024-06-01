GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Samiti protest against ‘false propaganda’ about reservation under Article 371(J)

Published - June 01, 2024 07:34 pm IST - KALABURAGI 

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Kalyana Karnataka Horata Samiti staging a demonstration in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

Members of the Kalyana Karnataka Horata Samiti staging a demonstration in Kalaburagi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Members of the Kalyana Karnataka Horata Samiti along with students from various education institutions staged a demonstration in Kalaburagi on Saturday condemning the “false propaganda” spread by Hasiru Prathistana against the reservation provided under Article 371(J) of the Constitution.

Samiti founder president Lakshman Dasti, members from various organisations, and students gathered at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk and raised slogans against members of the Hasiru Prathistana, who were “conspiring to snatch the reservation quota accorded to the people of Kalyana Karnataka region under Article 371(J) of the Constitution after a decades-long effort”.

Mr. Dasti said the prathistana was allegedly spreading false narratives that the people of 24 districts (Bengaluru, Mysuru and Belagavi divisions) were facing disparities in employment reservation after the government enacted the constitutional amendment and gave the Kalyana Karnataka region a special reservation in employment and education.

If the prathistana did not stop its propaganda against the reservation provided to the backward region under Article 371(J), the samiti would intensify its agitation, Mr. Dasti warned.

MLC and president of the Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society (HKES) Shashil G. Namoshi said reservation under Article 371(J) of the Constitution for the Kalyana Karnataka region is an exception to address regional disparities. It is a reasonable classification as it reserves seats in employment (appointment and promotion) for people of socially, economically, and educationally backward region.  

