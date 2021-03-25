Samiti plans to protest tomorrow against projects being dropped

Members of Samyukta Horata Samiti addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

KALABURAGI

25 March 2021 01:07 IST

Rally to be taken out from Nagareshwar School to Jagat Circle in Kalaburagi

Condemning the Union government’s decision to drop plans to set up a railway divisional headquarters and take up various projects sanctioned for Kalaburagi, the Samyukta Horata Samiti, a consortium of various organisations, will take out a protest rally in Kalaburagi city on Friday.

Shaukat Ali Aloor, convener of Ikya Horata Samiti, and K. Neela, State committee member of Akhila Bharat Janawadi Mahila Sanghatane, addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, said that the members of the samiti would stage a protest in front of the Central Bus Stand and take out a march from Nagareshwar School to Jagat Circle demanding that the projects be continued in Kalaburagi, instead of shifting them elsewhere.

Listing out the various prestigious projects denied to the region, including All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Textile Park, pulses park, NIMZ (National Investment and Manufacturing Zone) and the railway divisional headquarters, Mr. Aloor said that senior leaders from Kalaburagi district had toiled hard to get these projects to the district, but the BJP-led government at the Centre has failed to implement them, though they have sanctioned. The samiti demanded that the Union government repeal the three farm laws and also withdraw the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020.

The members also reiterated their opposition to the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill 2020 passed in the Legislative Assembly and the controversial Karnataka Land Reforms (Amendment) Bill, 2020, that seeks to remove restrictions on agricultural land purchase. Members of pro-farmers organisation, including Sharanabasappa Mamshetty and Maula Mulla, demanded that the government fix minimum support price for red gram at ₹8,000 per quintal and immediately purchase pulses through procurement centres. The samiti also demanded that the government increase the budget for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) for its effective implementation.