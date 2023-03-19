Samiti plans to celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti as World Knowledge Day

March 19, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Dalit leader and honorary president of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayantotsava Samiti Vittal Doddamani has said that the 132nd Ambedkar Jayanti will be celebrated as World Knowledge Day in a grand manner in Kalaburagi district on April 14.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Sunday, Mr. Doddamani said that the samiti will chalk out week-long programmes and activities for furthering the ideologies of Dr. Ambedkar and spread his message of social justice. It will also organise an anti-superstition awareness drive across the district.

Lecturers on Dalit litteratuers will be held on April 8 and 9, followed by a health camp on April 10 and the samiti will organise quiz competitions and sports events for students from April 11 to April 14.

He said that the samiti will invite a renowned scholar and progressive thinker as a keynote speaker for the jayantotsava celebrations.

Dinesh N. Doddamani, who has been selected as president for the event, said that the district jayantotsava samiti has decided to invite a Kannada actor as chief guest for the programme. The samiti has contacted a couple of actors and it will finalise the chief guest soon.

Processions carrying the portrait of Babasaheb Ambedkar will be taken out in several parts of the city and they will congregate at Jagat Circle in the evening.