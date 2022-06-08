Samiti demands suspension of govt. employees over illegal procurement of BPL ration cards

Karnataka Rashtra Samiti has demanded action against government servants who have illegally procured BPL ration cards in Kalaburagi district.

Saibanna Jamadar, State Organising Secretary addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, demanded the State government to take stern action against those government servants who procured BPL ration cards and also those officials from Food and Civil Supplies Department helped them in getting the cards illegally.

Producing a list of few beneficiaries who have procured BPL ration cards , Mr. Jamadar said that more than 2,500 government employees have BPL ration cards in the district, the employees include those from the Education and Police Department, among others, he added.

Thousands of genuine beneficiaries have been running from pillar to post seeking BPL ration cards, at the same time the government employees were getting the BPL ration cards easily.

The Samiti demanded the State government to suspend the government employees procured or applied for ration cards and also stringent action against officials helping them to procure BPL ration cards illegally.