Samiti demands State govt. to roll back decision to utilise SCP/TSP funds for guarantee schemes

August 02, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Dalit Sangharsh Samitigala Ikya Horata Chalana Samiti accused the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government of diverting a portion of Special Component Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan (SCP/TSP) funds allocated for SCs/STs, for implementing the five guarantee schemes.

Samiti members Arjun Bhadre and S.R. Kallur, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, demanded that the government roll back the decision to utilise the SCP/TSP funds for the five guarantee schemes in the State.

“ Funds that are meant for implementing welfare programmes for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes are being used to benefit the people across the State through the guarantee programmes,” Mr. Bhadre said.

In the recent State Budget, the State government has allocated ₹34,294 crore for SCP/TSP, of which nearly ₹11,000 crore (including ₹7,570 crore from SCP and ₹3,430 crore from TSP) is being diverted towards the guarantee schemes, he said.

Mr. Bhadre said that a delegation will meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during his visit to Kalaburagi on Saturday and urge him to withdraw the decision to divert the SCP/TSP funds for the guarantee schemes.