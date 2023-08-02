HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Samiti demands State govt. to roll back decision to utilise SCP/TSP funds for guarantee schemes

August 02, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Dalit Sangharsh Samitigala Ikya Horata Chalana Samiti accused the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government of diverting a portion of Special Component Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan (SCP/TSP) funds allocated for SCs/STs, for implementing the five guarantee schemes.

Samiti members Arjun Bhadre and S.R. Kallur, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, demanded that the government roll back the decision to utilise the SCP/TSP funds for the five guarantee schemes in the State.

Funds that are meant for implementing welfare programmes for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes are being used to benefit the people across the State through the guarantee programmes,” Mr. Bhadre said.

In the recent State Budget, the State government has allocated ₹34,294 crore for SCP/TSP, of which nearly ₹11,000 crore (including ₹7,570 crore from SCP and ₹3,430 crore from TSP) is being diverted towards the guarantee schemes, he said.

Mr. Bhadre said that a delegation will meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during his visit to Kalaburagi on Saturday and urge him to withdraw the decision to divert the SCP/TSP funds for the guarantee schemes.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.