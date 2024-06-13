ADVERTISEMENT

Samiti demands separate Ministry and Tribunal to implement Article 371(J)

Published - June 13, 2024 08:31 pm IST - Kalaburagi

The Hindu Bureau

Lakshman Dasti, founder president of Kalyana Karnataka Horata Samiti, and Shashil G. Namoshi, MLC, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The Kalyana Karnataka Horata Samiti has demanded the State government to take up discussion on setting up a separate Ministry and Tribunal for Article 371(J) of the Constitution, during the review meeting to be chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with the Chairman of the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board, the public representatives from the region, and key officials of the board on Friday.

Lakshman Dasti, founder president of the samiti, and MLC Shashil G. Namoshi, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Thursday, urged Mr. Siddaramaiah to discuss establishing a separate Ministry for the effective implementation of Article 371(J) and also a separate Tribunal at the divisional headquarters in Kalaburagi to resolve the cases pertaining to appointments and promotions under Article 371(J) and to remove ambiguities in the Article 371(J), on priority basis. 

He said that the State government should publish the State-level merit lists of appointments and then the circular clarifying the reservation under Article 371(J) for candidates of seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka region.

Though many eligible candidates from Kalyana Karnataka region and other parts of the State have been selected in various departments, the government was not issuing orders. To correct the historical injustice done to the Kalyana Karnataka region in the recruitment, the State government has to fill backlog vacancies in the region.

Mr. Dasti urged the State government to constitute an advisory committee comprising experts and activists from the Kalyana Karnataka region for the effective implementation of Article 371(J) and comprehensive development of the region.

Mr. Namoshi questioned the silence of the State government in acting against ‘Hasiru Prathisthana’ for spreading false propaganda about reservation provided under Article 371(J) of the Constitution. “Opposing the constitutional amendment itself is an unconstitutional act, and those indulged in criticising the reservation under Article 371(J) of the Constitution, must be put behind bars,” Mr. Namoshi said.

The samiti members threatened to intensify agitation across the seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka region.

